Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston shooting, police say

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 28 Fernboro Street near Intervale Street in the city’s Dorchester section just after 8 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers and detectives were seen gathered in the entryway of a blue and white triple-decker home. Multiple cruisers were also parked along the street.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Dorchester shooting scene

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Boston 25 News is working to gather additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group