Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston shooting, police say

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 28 Fernboro Street near Intervale Street in the city’s Dorchester section just after 8 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot, according to the Boston Police Department.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers and detectives were seen gathered in the entryway of a blue and white triple-decker home. Multiple cruisers were also parked along the street.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Boston 25 News is working to gather additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
