Person seriously injured in industrial accident in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A person was seriously injured in an industrial accident in Brockton today, according to police.

Authorities responded just after 1:30 p.m. this afternoon for a call of a serious industrial accident at a business on North Montello Street.

Preliminary investigation indicates a man was pinned between a commercial truck and a dumpster.

The person, critically injured, was transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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