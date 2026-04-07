Person seriously injured in industrial accident in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A person was seriously injured in an industrial accident in Brockton today, according to police.
Authorities responded just after 1:30 p.m. this afternoon for a call of a serious industrial accident at a business on North Montello Street.
Preliminary investigation indicates a man was pinned between a commercial truck and a dumpster.
The person, critically injured, was transported to the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group