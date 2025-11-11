Local

Person seriously injured after shooting on Bowdoin Ave. in Dorchester

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — One person was seriously injured following a shooting on Bowdoin Avenue in Dorchester on Tuesday.

Officers responded to 77 Bowdoin Avenue around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a person shot and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police say their injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

