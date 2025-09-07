Person seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Attleboro.

According to Attleboro Fire, around 1:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to I- 95 north for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a debris field stretching nearly a quarter mile involving two vehicles.

One vehicle contained a male driver who was trapped inside. Firefighters extricated him from the vehicle and transported him by advanced life support ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

The second vehicle came to rest about 400 yards away after rolling over and striking a bridge support.

The car was fully engulfed in flames beneath the overpass. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The driver, a female, had self-extricated from the vehicle prior to firefighters’ arrival.

She was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was closed until approximately 5 a.m. while the Massachusetts State Police conducted their investigation.

MassDOT was called to inspect the bridge for possible damage from the fire and vehicle strike.

After an evaluation, the bridge was cleared for continued use.

Several bystanders attempted to render aid before firefighters’ arrival.

Firefighters say that the large number of people on the scene created challenges for first responders in quickly identifying who needed medical attention

“With so many people present, the first few moments required careful coordination to determine who was injured and who was assisting,” said District Chief Mark Renker.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

