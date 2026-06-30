Brockton enacts curfew for Friday following violence tied to World Cup celebrations

BROCKTON, Mass. — The city of Brockton has imposed a curfew for Friday night following Cape Verde’s World Cup match against Argentina.

The decision to initiate the curfew comes after four people were shot when hundreds of people gathered in the Main Street area following a World Cup match last week.

Mayor Moises Rodrigues is scheduled to speak about the curfew on Wednesday afternoon. The curfew is scheduled to start at 10 p.m., as Cape Verde is scheduled to play against Argentina at 6 p.m.

Cape Verde is the smallest country in the World Cup to enter the knockout round.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group