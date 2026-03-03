Person seriously injured after hit by MBTA bus in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Police are investigating after a person was hit by an MBTA bus in Norwood on Monday.

The 35-year-old woman was struck in front of Norwood Common while on Washington Street.

MBTA Transit Police say the woman was not in a crosswalk and suffered serious injuries.

Police say she was conscious and alert as she was rushed to a hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

“Transit Police detectives are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. It is our sincere hope she fully recovers,” MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

The southbound side of Washington Street was closed while police investigated.

Drivers and walkers were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

