Person seriously hurt after stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON — A person was seriously hurt after a stabbing in Roxbury on Sunday night.
According to police, around 10:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of Roxbury Street and Washington Street for a report of a person stabbed.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group