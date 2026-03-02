Person seriously hurt after stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON — A person was seriously hurt after a stabbing in Roxbury on Sunday night.

According to police, around 10:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of Roxbury Street and Washington Street for a report of a person stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

