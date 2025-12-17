Person seriously hurt after shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — A person was seriously hurt after a shooting on Tuesday night in Boston.
According to police, around 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for a reported cardiac arrest at 76 Green Street in Jamaica Plain.
Upon arrival, officers determined the incident involved a person who had been shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Homicide Detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group