Person rushed to hospital after shooting in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responding to the area of 7 Elwyn Road around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting found a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made. A description of a suspect was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

#Breaking Big scene in #Dorchester right now. Police were just seen lining Elwyn Street sweeping it for evidence. Follow @boston25 for more info. pic.twitter.com/89B4uy4u6r — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) June 7, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

