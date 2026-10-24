Person rescued from underneath truck after crash into Fall River building

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A person was rescued underneath a truck after it crashed into a building in Fall River.

According to the Fall River Fire Department, crews responded to Brayton Avenue for a vehicle that crashed into a building.

Crews conducted an extended extrication operation and freed the person who was trapped underneath.

The collision caused extensive structural damage, displacing all occupants in the building.

National Grid was also called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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