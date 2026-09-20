Person rescued from second floor window during Weymouth fire

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters in Weymouth rushed to rescue a person from a second floor window while fighting a fire, Sunday morning.

The fire took place on Mutton Lane, shortly after 8:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene they located smoke showing from the house and a person in the second floor window, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were able to use a ground ladder to safely remove the person from the fire.

Firefighters were then able to quickly knock down the fire.

Officials did not give a condition on the person rescued. Boston 25 News has reached out to the Weymouth Fire Department for more information.

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