One person pulled from water after boat capsizes off Nantasket Beach

HULL, Mass. — One person was pulled from the water after a boat capsized off Nantasket Beach on Saturday.

According to State police, around noon, first responders responded to the beach and located one unresponsive person in the water and rendered aid, including CPR.

State Police and the Coast Guard continued to investigate to determine if other individuals or vessels may be missing in connection with this incident.

At this time, preliminary information does not indicate any outstanding individuals or vessels.

No further details have been released about the person pulled.

The matter remains under investigation by the State Police Plymouth County Detective Unit and Crime Scene Services, who responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

