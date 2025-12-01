Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tewksbury on Sunday night.

According to Tewksbury police, around 9:33 p.m., officers were called to the area of Main Street underneath the Route 495 overpass for reports of a single-car crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a heavily damaged grey SUV resting on its side, lodged against the bridge.

Tewksbury Fire extracted the driver and sole occupant of the motor vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene by Lowell General Hospital paramedics.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but preliminary findings suggest the driver suffered a medical issue before the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

