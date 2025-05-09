Person hospitalized after stabbing near Hyde Park McDonald’s, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a stabbing near a McDonald’s in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a call for a person stabbed at 1312 Hyde Park Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to officials.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston Police.

