Person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Groton

GROTON, Mass. — A person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash this morning in Groton, according to police.

At around 8:34 a.m., authorities were dispatched the area of Old Ayer Road and Boston Road and found a man in his 40s suffering from a significant lower-body injury.

Police said that due to the severity of his injuries, a medical helicopter was requested to the scene, and he was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment.

The driver of the passenger vehicle also involved in the crash had no injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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