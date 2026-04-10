Person flown to hospital after serious crash in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A person has been flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Haverhill on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of South Main Street and South Prospect Street, according to Haverhill police.

A medical helicopter had to land at the Hunking School to transport the injured person.

“Emergency personnel are actively working at the scene, and the landing zone is being secured to ensure the safe arrival and departure of the medical flight,” Haverhill police said. “For the safety of the public and first responders, we ask that all residents avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident is asked to contact the Haverhill Police Department.

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