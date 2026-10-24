Person flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in West Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A person was flown by helicopter to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in West Yarmouth Saturday morning.

Video from the scene on Route 28 near Captain Parkers Pub and the Whydah Pirate Museum show a motorcycle on its side and a helmet in the road.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information on the rider’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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