Person flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in West Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A person was flown by helicopter to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in West Yarmouth Saturday morning.
Video from the scene on Route 28 near Captain Parkers Pub and the Whydah Pirate Museum show a motorcycle on its side and a helmet in the road.
Boston 25 has reached out for more information on the rider’s condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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