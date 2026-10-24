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Person flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in West Yarmouth

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Person flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in West Yarmouth
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A person was flown by helicopter to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in West Yarmouth Saturday morning.

Video from the scene on Route 28 near Captain Parkers Pub and the Whydah Pirate Museum show a motorcycle on its side and a helmet in the road.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information on the rider’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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