Person ejected from vehicle following crash on I-93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A person was ejected from a vehicle following a crash in Medford on Sunday morning.
According to state police, around 5:50 a.m., troopers responded to a crash with one person ejected.
The person ejected was not conscious or responsive when officers arrived on the scene.
All lanes of I-93 South are closed, and according to MassDOT, traffic is being detoured at Exit 23.
Three parties were transported to MGH.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
