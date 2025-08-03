Person ejected from vehicle following crash on I-93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A person was ejected from a vehicle following a crash in Medford on Sunday morning.

According to state police, around 5:50 a.m., troopers responded to a crash with one person ejected.

The person ejected was not conscious or responsive when officers arrived on the scene.

All lanes of I-93 South are closed, and according to MassDOT, traffic is being detoured at Exit 23.

Three parties were transported to MGH.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group