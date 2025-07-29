Person flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being ejected in crash on Route 24

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person is seriously hurt after person ejected from a vehicle during a crash.

According to West Bridgewater Fire, shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, crews responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash rollover with ejection on Route 24 south after the Route 106 interchange.

One patient was transported via medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Route 24 southbound is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

