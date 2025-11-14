Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — A man is dead following a crash in Georgetown, officials say.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on West Main Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney office.

Crews responded to West Main St for reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When they arrive on scene they located an adult male who had been struck by a 2018 BMW 430xi Coupe, according to the DA.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver of the BMW stayed on scene, according to officials.

The name of the man who died is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group