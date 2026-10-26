Person arrested, loaded machine gun recovered during traffic stop in Dorchester

BOSTON — An East Boston man is facing several firearm charges after Boston Police say officers recovered a loaded handgun capable of automatic fire during an early-morning traffic stop in Dorchester.

Police said officers were in the area for an earlier report of a person with a gun when they spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Washington Street. Officers also noticed that the vehicle had heavily tinted windows.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Dorchester Avenue and Van Winkle Street and ordered 25-year-old Takhari Walter Robinson out of the car. Police said they subsequently found a firearm underneath the driver’s seat.

Investigators identified the weapon as a Glock 20 10mm handgun equipped with a sear switch, which police said made it capable of automatic fire. The firearm was loaded with 15 rounds in a high-capacity magazine, according to police.

Robinson is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including:

possession of a loaded machine gun

possession of a machine gun

carrying a loaded firearm without a license

possession of ammunition without an FID card

possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Police said he was also issued a citation for motor vehicle violations.

The charges are allegations, and Robinson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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