People gather to pay respects for Danvers woman killed in stabbing

DANVERS, Mass. — People gathered to say a final goodbye to a Danvers woman killed in what officials have called a “random murder.”

Visiting hours were held today at C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors for Janet Swallow.

Neighbors said the 68-year-old was a mother and nurse and always a friendly face.

Swallow was found stabbed to death inside her home earlier this month.

“DeMayo got into her residence by climbing into a window and stabbed Ms. Swallow while she was in bed. It does not appear any items were missing from the home. Investigators believe the defendant acted alone at that time and this was in fact a random attack,” Prosecutor Erin McAndrew told the court.

The suspect, Anthony DeMayo, an 18-year-old Lynn native and a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, was arraigned Friday in Salem District Court on a charge of murder. A not guilty plea was issued on his behalf.

He’s being held without bail and ordered to undergo a second mental health evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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