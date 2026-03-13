Doorbell camera captures teen charged with killing Danvers woman in her sleep the night before

Ring camera obtained by Boston 25 News shows the teen charged with killing a Danvers woman in her sleep walking through a neighborhood before his arrest.

18-year-old Anthony DeMayo, a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, was arraigned in Salem District Court for the stabbing death of 68-year-old Janet Swallow in her Danvers home.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The video Boston 25 News has obtained allegedly shows DeMayo walking through a neighborhood the morning after Swallow’s murder.

DeMayo was arrested Thursday afternoon after neighbors in Lynn told police they saw a man walking down Standish Road carrying a knife.

In Court, a prosecutor said DeMayo told police he killed a woman in Danvers the night before.

DeMayo was sent to Salem Hospital.

Police say they found bloody clothes in his home.

Cell phone data led to victim Janet Swallow’s home on Amherst Street in Danvers, where she was found fatally stabbed.

It appears she was attacked while she slept.

“Based on the investigation, DeMayo got into her residence by climbing into a window and stabbed Ms. Swallow while she was in bed. It does not appear any items were missing from the home. Investigators believe the defendant acted alone at that time and this was in fact a random attack,” Prosecutor Erin McAndrew told the court.

After a brief evaluation, a forensic psychologist told the court DeMayo has depressive symptoms and thoughts of suicide.

At Bishop Fenwick High School, the president issued a statement that said in part: “We are cooperating fully with local law enforcement…

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, her family, and all who have been affected by this horrific tragedy.”

After his arraignment, DeMayo’s family had no comment.

Anthony DeMayo was ordered held without bail.

He was also ordered to undergo further psychological testing at Bridgewater State Hospital.

He is due back in court on April 1st.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information beco,s available.

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