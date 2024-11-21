Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was flown to the hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Taunton.

Police say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. in the area of 11 Court Street when a 2012 Nissan Altima struck an unidentified white man believed to be between 60 and 70 years old.

The victim was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say he may be a member of the homeless population.

The driver of the Nissan remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to officials.

It is unclear if the victim was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash or who can help identify the victim is asked to contact Taunton Police Detectives at 508-821-1475.

