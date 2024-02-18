Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 146 in Sutton

SUTTON, Mass — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a highway crash in Sutton Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to Route 146 North at Exit 13 around 6:35 p.m. an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25. Responding officers found the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries.

The injured pedestrian was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section and State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County DA’s Office assisted with the investigation.

The right two lanes of the highway were closed while the investigation took place, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation posted on social media just after 7:00 p.m.

Crash with pedestrian in #Sutton on RT-146-NB at Exit 13. Two left lanes closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 18, 2024

MassDOT alerted drivers all lanes had reopened at 9:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

