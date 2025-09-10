Pedestrian struck by e-bike in Copley Square has died, officials say

BOSTON — The pedestrian who was struck by an e-bike in Copley Square in August has died, officials told Boston 25 News on Wednesday.

The collision happened in a crosswalk at Huntington Avenue and Dartmouth Street, steps away from the Boston Public Library, on August 6.

Boston Police say pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by e-bike at Huntington & Dartmouth near BPL in Copley Square #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/LL4LBgnhlr — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) August 6, 2025

Police said the operator of the electric bike remained on scene and was cooperating.

The electric bike appeared to have a case on the back of it with food inside

Boston Police have not said if the e-bike operator who collided with the pedestrian is a food delivery driver.

Investigators have not said if charges are expected to be filed but said the investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group