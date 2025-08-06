One person seriously injured after being struck by electronic bike near Boston Public Library

BOSTON — One person was seriously hurt after being struck by an electronic bicycle near Boston’s Public Library on Wednesday.

The person was walking near the intersection of Huntington and Dartmouth Street when they were reportedly struck by the bike, according to Boston police.

The person was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the e-bike remained at the scene.

The Boston Police Homicide team is investigating the crash.

Boston Police say pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by e-bike at Huntington & Dartmouth near BPL in Copley Square #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/LL4LBgnhlr — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) August 6, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

