‘I’m not sorry’: JFK’s grandson portrays voter with Boston accent, calls RFK Jr. a vulgar slang

BOSTON — The only grandson of President John F. Kennedy is “not sorry” after portraying a fake voter with a Boston accent and using a vulgar slang while referring to his cousin, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Jack Schlossberg, the 31-year-old son of U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, has posted a series of selfie videos on Instagram to endorse President Joe Biden while using the comic personas of fake voters, including one older man named “Jimmy” from Boston while using a fake accent.

In a video posted one day ago with the words, “Am I offending you?” Schlossberg, while portraying “Jimmy,” discussed some of his recent videos while using a fake accent.

“I just want to say, I’m so sorry for being so funny and I’m so sorry for being so entertaining and talking about things in an entertaining way that is serious and also funny because apparently everyone thinks I’m making fun of them,“ Schlossberg said.

“I’m not sorry,” said Schlossberg, a 2022 graduate of Harvard Law School in Cambridge. “I respect the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. I lived there for 5 years. I’ve got a Massachusetts driver’s license. Some of my closest friends are people from Massachusetts who talk like this.”

“So I just want to say, I think the people of Massachusetts can handle one more person trying to do a Boston accent, because I’ve seen The Departed over 950 million times and I’ve seen the movie, The Town, a couple more times and I’ve seen the movie, The Fighter, even more than that, and so I just want to say, that I’m the guy who’s doing his job and you must be the other guy,” Schlossberg said.

The comments were made days after Schlossberg posted another video blasting his relative, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a 2024 presidential candidate and the son of former Attorney General and New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while campaigning for president in Los Angeles.

In that selfie video posted to Instagram with the words “Is Jack ok ?” Schlossberg again adopts the persona of “Jimmy” while using a fake Boston accent.

“A lot of people talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” Schlossberg said, apparently sitting in the passenger seat of a car while filming the selfie video. “You know, I’m a fan of his father and you know, his uncle—rest in peace. I remember the day where I was the day he was killed. I mean, it was a tragic day. The entire country wept.”

“But listen, that guy, he’s a (vulgar slang), the new guy, the young guy, he’s a freaking (vulgar slang),” he said. “He’s lying to you, alright? ‘Independent,’ ‘Third party,’ yeah freakin’ right. He’s got Trump’s donors. He’s got Trump’s advisers, him and Trump go away freaking back. Don’t be fooled by that. Don’t throw away your vote.”

“Vote for Biden,” Schlossberg concludes. “It’ll feel good. It’s gonna be fun! We’re gonna keep growing. This economy is gonna keep freakin’ booming. We’re gonna boom, everybody’s gonna get freaking loaded.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the Kennedy campaign for comment.

Schlossberg’s videos have garnered a lot of attention on Instagram, from both critics and supporters of him.

“It’s truly deranged. You might need a mental health professional. It’s not offensive to me- but you’re mocking everyone & it’s not a good look. Embarrassing. Disgraceful,” wrote @adbreece.

“Why are you talking like that? You got an excellent education and this is the way the grandson of JFK talks?” wrote @sophia_yanezcn.

“You’re an icon!!!!!!!” wrote @amandafordemocracy.

“Keep posting videos!” wrote @kimmieislove.

In another selfie video posted to Instagram, Schlossberg portrays an older Russian man named “Vlad.”

“This is why I vote for RFK Jr.,” Schlossberg said, speaking with a fake Russian accent and in broken English. “I am from Russia. He is hero of Russia because he says that U.S. should give Putin everything he wants in the war in Europe, in the Ukraine. He says the war is the fault of the President Biden. This is so good for Russia.”

“He also says things like he want to give Assange and Snowden the clemency and welcome home to U.S.,” he said. “This is so funny to me because they are Russian spies and he is American presidential candidate. This is great! Go RFK Jr.! I vote. You have Russia’s vote. You are hero.”

In yet another selfie video, Schlossberg again blasts Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while portraying “Anthony,” a man from Long Island with a thick New York accent.

“You don’t got my vote, kid. You don’t got my vote. Plus, my name’s Anthony. I’ve got an Anthony Jr. He’s a (expletive) idiot, alright? It doesn’t mean--it doesn’t necessarily--The apple doesn’t always fall too close, alright?” Schlossberg said.

