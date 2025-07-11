Pedestrian struck by car in Weymouth prompts road closure

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Police are asking motorists to avoid the area after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened in Lower Jackson Square around 12:30 p.m., according to Weymouth authorities.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Broad Street is closed from Niko’s Restaurant to the Post Office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if the driver involved will face any charges.

**** Traffic Alert **** We are presently on the scene of a pedestrian accident in Lower Jackson Square. Broad Street is closed from Niko's to the Post Office. Please avoid the area. Posted by Weymouth Police Department on Friday, July 11, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group