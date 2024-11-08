Pedestrian seriously injured, dog killed in crash on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, Mass. — A pedestrian was seriously injured and a dog was killed in a crash on Cape Cod on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a single-car crash involving a pedestrian on Job’s Fishing Road in Mashpee found a person lying in a northbound travel lane suffering from serious injuries, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. There was no word on her condition.

A dog that the pedestrian was walking was pronounced dead at the scene, police noted.

Scene of Mashpee crash theft seriously injured pedestrian, left dog dead

A portion of Job’s Fishing Road near Christ the King Parish was closed off while police investigated the crash.

Video from the scene showed investigators photographing a Subaru sedan that had a shattered windshield.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene. It’s not yet clear if they’ll face charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

