Pedestrian seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Boston, police say

BOSTON — A pedestrian is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in Boston.

According to police, around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Southampton Street and Bradston Street for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, with the vehicle fleeing the scene.

The person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Collision Team were requested were the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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