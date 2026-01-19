Pedestrian killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Lynn.
According to State police, around 6:18 a.m., Troopers responded to the intersection of Commercial Street and the Lynnway in Lynn for reports of a serious accident involving a tractor-trailer truck and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was killed, state police say.
An investigation into the crash remains on going.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
