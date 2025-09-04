Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by car in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car in Newton on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Commonwealth Avenue near Lowell Avenue and Homer Street around 7:15 a.m. found a pedestrian injured in the street, according to the Newton Police Department.

The victim, who police described as an older man, was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed investigators photographing a white sedan with heavy windshield damage.

0 of 14 Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash Newton crash

Roads in the area were closed for more than three hours as local and state police gathered evidence.

The driver involved remained at the scene. It’s not clear if they’ll face charges.

Police haven’t released any additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group