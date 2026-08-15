Historic MLB debut for Dorchester native-turned St. Louis Cardinal

CHICAGO — St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Joshua Báez is starting his MLB career in a historic way after hitting a home run in his first three at-bats!

Báez, who was called up to the Cardinals today, on the first-ever pitch that he faced, went YARD, launching the ball 449 feet to dead center.

Then, his next AB, worked up to a full count and went yard again, pulling it 382 feet down the line.

JOSHUA BÁEZ, ARE YOU KIDDING?!



2 at-bats, 2 HOMERS in his MLB debut! pic.twitter.com/E5XgRR76MO — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2026

His third at bat? Gone.

Joshua Báez

Joshua Báez!

JOSHUA BÁEZ!!!



The @Cardinals rookie has homered THREE TIMES in his MLB debut 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4FTBDw4dZx — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2026

Báez was born in Boston, but his family moved to Santa Domingo when he was a baby. They ultimately moved back to Massachusetts and stayed in Dorchester and attended Dexter Southfield High School.

He was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 MLB Entry Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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