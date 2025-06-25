Pedestrian flown to Rhode Island Hospital after crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A pedestrian was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Bridgewater, police and fire officials said.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the area of 3 Broad St. in Bridgewater after receiving a report of a crash that injured an adult pedestrian, Police Chief Chris Delmonte and Fire Chief John Schaltz said in a joint statement.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the parking lot of St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 103 Center St. From there, the patient was flown to Rhode Island Hospital.

The pedestrian, who suffered a head injury, was in the roadway at the Central Square intersection at the time of the crash, officials said.

The person’s condition was not known Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if the pedestrian was within the crosswalk.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained on the scene following the collision, officials said.

The Bridgewater Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

