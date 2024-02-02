Pedestrian flown to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Milford

MILFORD, Mass — A pedestrian had to be flown to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Milford Thursday night.

Police received multiple calls for the crash near 194 West Street around 6:29 p.m., Milford police say.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene to render aid before transporting the victim to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester by Lifeflight.

West Street is shut down from Jones Road to Asylum Street while police investigate the serious crash.

Police were not able to provide an immediate update on the condition of the victim. Police did not say whether the driver remained on the scene.

An accident reconstruction team remains at the scene.

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen surrounding a telephone pole near a group of businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

