PD: Man stabbed in Boston, no arrests at this time

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Boston’s Harambee Park, Monday evening.
Officials responded to a report of a possible stabbing on Westview Street, shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to Boston Police.
Once on scene, police located a man suffering from a stab wound. The man was taken to an area hospital with what police are describing as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
No arrests have been made at this time, according to Boston Police.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
