Reenactment of The Battle of Lexington kicks off America 250 celebrations ahead of Patriots’ Day

LEXINGTON, Mass. — The Lexington Minute Men kicked off America 250 celebrations with a reenactment of The Battle of Lexington, marking the start of America’s fight for independence.

The reenactment started shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on the Lexington Green.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people watched as the mysterious “first shot heard ‘round the world” rang out.

“It all started right here on the Lexington Common,” Captain Steve Cole of the Lexington Minute Men said. “If it wasn’t for Captain Parker and his 77 men that stood bravely against the largest and most powerful army in the world, we may not be celebrating the Fourth of July this year.”

The Minute Men started with the ringing of the alarm and ended with the British arrival and Cpt. Parker’s revenge.

“I didn’t know what to expect but it was very good,” one spectator said.

On April 19, 1775, 77 American colonists were outnumbered when 700 British Regulars marched into Lexington.

Eight colonists were killed and 10 were wounded.

Beverly Galler and her husband came all the way from Louisiana to watch the reenactment.

“I thought it was great, we loved it,” Galler said. “We’re glad we could come.”

Meanwhile, Cpt. Cole said it’s an honor and even a little emotional to step into the role of Cpt. Parker, who commanded the Lexington Militia.

“Being able to portray Captain Parker to me, one of the bravest men, he didn’t have any military background and yet he was able to stand up to the largest army in the world and then later that day, continue fighting,” Cole said. “To be able to portray and honor him in that way, next to being a dad, it’s the great privilege in my life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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