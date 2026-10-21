Paul George scores 38 points in a losing debut with the Celtics

DETROIT (AP) — Paul George looks like he’s still got it.

He scored 38 points — the most by a Boston Celtic in his debut, and the fifth-most by a player in his first game with an NBA franchise — in a 121-113 collapsing defeat Tuesday.

“I’m not a moral victory guy,” George said after making 12 of 21 shots, including 7 of 12 3-pointers. “It means nothing.”

Maybe not, but the nine-time All-Star was impressive and earned a spot in rarified air.

The NBA scoring record for a debut was set by Kyrie Irving in 2019, when he had 50 with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kiki Vandeweghe had 47 points in his first game with Portland in 1984, Wilt Chamberlain scored 43 points in his NBA debut with Philadelphia in 1959 and Damian Lillard had 39 points in his Milwaukee debut in 2023.

George, in his 17th season, was acquired in a trade with the 76ers last summer in exchange for 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Even though George wasn’t celebrating his performance due to the loss, the 36-year-old forward was encouraged by his health.

Injuries — and a 25-game suspension for flunking a drug test — limited him to 37 and 41 games the last two regular seasons with the Sixers.

During training camp with the Celtics, George said his legs felt heavy and winded.

In Game 1 with his fifth team, he didn’t know what to respect.

“It’s hard to know until the lights come on,” George said. “It was a rough camp for me.”

He looked smooth in Motown in 31 minutes with five steals, five rebounds and three assists.

“It was a thing to watch,” teammate Derrick White said. “He got hot and we tried to find him.”

The Celtics found George early in the third quarter, leading to him making three 3-pointers in less than a minute to put them ahead 72-50.

Boston then became the fifth team in 30 seasons to lose a season-opening game after leading by 22 points allowed Detroit to earn the biggest comeback win in a league opener since 1997.

“If we’re in the driver’s seat like that, we’ll learn how to close out games,” George said.

George certainly did his part.

“He was unbelievable,” Jayson Tatum said.

Tatum, meanwhile, was off his game.

The six-time All-Star missed 17 of 23 shots had 13 points and 11 assists. His lack of hustle on defense allowed Javonte Green to take his time for a fifth 3-pointer that gave the Pistons a 13-point lead with 3:33 left that capped a 23-0 run.

George, though, gave the Celtics a lot to like.

“Just his comfort level,” reigning NBA Coach of the Year Joe Mazzulla said. ”The game found him, he made some great reads throughout the game. It was good. He was able to find advantages for himself and others, we just have to continue that.

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