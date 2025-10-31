Patriots will be without key offensive player against Falcons on Sunday

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will reportedly take the field without a key offensive player when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Gillette Stadium this weekend.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have ruled out starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson because he is dealing with a toe injury.

The #Patriots will rule out RB Rhamondre Stevenson this week, as he's dealing with a toe injury, coach Mike Vrabel said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2025

Stevenson, now in his fifth season out of Oklahoma, has been the leading rusher for the Patriots this season. In eight games, the 27-year-old has racked up 279 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, while adding 16 grabs for 169 yards through the air.

There were only two other running backs listed on the Patriots roster as of Friday afternoon, rookie TreVeyon Henderson and second-year player Terrell Jennings, according to the team’s official website.

Henderson is fresh off the best game of season, having totaled 75 yards on 10 carries in New England’s 32-13 win over the Cleveland Browns last week.

Earlier this week, running backs D’Ernest Johnson, Rushawn Baker, and Jonathan Ward were signed to the practice squad.

The Patriots, 6-2, currently sit atop the AFC East. A victory over the Falcons would extend their winning streak to six games.

The Falcons are coming off a 34-10 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins. They currently sit at 3-4 in the NFC South.

