Patriots trade 2nd-year WR Ja’Lynn Polk to Saints, elevate two players from practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — On Saturday, the Patriots announced that they have traded 2024 second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk to the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to the trade, the Patriots have also elevated Defensive Back Kobee Minor and Linebacker Mark Robinson from the practice squad.

Ja’Lynn Polk, 24, was selected by the Patriots with the 37th overall pick out of Washington last year. In his rookie season, Polk played in 15 games with seven starts, recording 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Polk was placed on injured reserve back on August 26 with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Kobee Minor, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh-round with the 257th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He was released by the Pats back on August 26, then signed to the practice squad the following day.

Mark Robinson, 26, started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was drafted in the seventh round back in 2022. Robinson appeared in 39 NFL games with four starts, totalling 34 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 13 special teams tackles. Robinson joined the Patriots’ practice squad on August 28. He was elevated to the active roster for the season opener, where he contributed on special teams with two tackles against the Raiders.

The Patriots get set to travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

