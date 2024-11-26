Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers removed from exempt list over a month after arrest

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has been removed from the commissioner-exempt list over a month after being arrested, making him eligible to participate in practice and play in the team’s games.

Peppers missed seven games since being placed on the list on October 9 after he was arrested and charged with domestic abuse and drug possession.

According to police Peppers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance at a home on October 7. A police report by Braintree police alleges that Peppers’ girlfriend called police around 4:15 a.m. saying that her boyfriend hit, choked her, took off her clothes, and put her outside.

Police said they also found a clear plastic bag containing a white powder at the home, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Peppers pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine.

His case is set to go back on trial on January 22.

The first game Peppers could be back in is on Sunday when the Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group