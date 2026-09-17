Patriots QB Drake Maye, wife donate $15K to Rhode Island teachers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael, awarded a special back-to-school gift to teachers in Rhode Island.

The Mayes paid for the Amazon classroom wish lists of every teacher and support specialist at Alfred Lima Sr. Elementary School in Providence.

“It was amazing,” said one teacher. “There were teachers crying. They couldn’t have been more thankful.”

The 54 donations, totaling $15,000. were part of the couple’s MayeDay Foundation. The foundation supports children and families in New England and their home state of North Carolina.

The school said it is planning a “Maye Day,” where the Mayes will be invited to the school so the educators can thank them in person.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group