Patriots QB Drake Maye donated wedding gifts to shelters, team commentator says

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got married last month and made a special gesture afterwards..

New England Patriots radio color analyst Scott Zolak says Maye and his wife donated all of their gifts from their recent wedding.

The donations went to homeless and help centers in North Carolina where Maye grew up, Zolak said.

Zolak explained that the budding QB made had a deal with his then-girlfiend that if he ever “made it big” they would use their wedding to give to the less fortunate.

“They did a lot of donating with the local kids shelters and stuff for the area he grew up and some kids didn’t have [the right] size shoes, didn’t have some Christmas stuff—they didn’t tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there‚" Zolak said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand. “Everything they got, they forwarded.”

The 22-year-old tied the knot with his middle school sweetheart Anne Hudson in June.

