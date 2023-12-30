Patriots place WR Juju Smith-Schuster on IR, ending injury-plagued first season in New England

The New England Patriots placed Juju Smith-Schuster on injured reserve Friday, putting a cap on the seven-year veteran’s forgettable inaugural season in Foxboro.

After letting WR Jakobi Meyers walk in free agency, the Patriots signed Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $33 million deal, hoping the 2022 Super Bowl Champion would bring a new dynamic to their offense. But visions of recapturing Smith-Schuster’s Pro Bowl form never materialized as the 27-year-old wideout battled injuries throughout the season.

After entering the season with a lingering knee injury, Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion during New England’s Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints that would sideline him for two games. Additionally, Smith-Schuster has not played since Week 14 due to an ankle injury.

In the 11 games Smith-Schuster was able to play, the receiver was mostly an afterthought in a Patriots offense desperately searching for a spark. Smith-Schuster will finish the season with 29 receptions for one touchdown and 260 yards. While the Patriots hoped his ability to rack up yards after the catch would be an ideal fit for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s system, Smith-Schuster was limited to just 3.2 YAC.

The Patriots used the newly freed roster space from Smith-Schuster’s IR designation to sign safety Joshua Bledsoe to their 53-man roster. New England also elevated center Andrew Steuber and tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group