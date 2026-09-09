Patriots open 2026 NFL season against Seahawks in Super Bowl rematch tonight

SEATTLE — The wait is over for New England Patriots fans.

The Patriots will kick off their 2026 season Wednesday night in Seattle, taking on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated Super Bowl LX rematch at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks are expected to celebrate their championship before kickoff by unveiling their Super Bowl banner, but the Patriots will be looking to spoil the festivities as they begin a new season under the bright lights of the NFL’s opening week.

Wednesday’s matchup marks just the second time in NFL history that the league has opened its regular season on a Wednesday.

The game will also provide the first regular-season look at one of New England’s biggest offseason storylines: quarterback Drake Maye throwing to Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown is set to make his Patriots debut after being acquired in a June trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While fans will get their first look at the new offensive pairing, one notable Patriots player will not be on the field.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to handle the bulk of the workload in the backfield.

On the defensive side, cornerback Christian Gonzalez is expected to suit up just days after signing a record-setting contract extension with the Patriots.

The four-year deal is reportedly worth $135 million, making Gonzalez one of the highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Seahawks is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

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