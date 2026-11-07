Person treated for injuries after motor-vehicle crash in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital on Friday after a motor-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred in Westwood.

According to police, just before 5 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of 400 Washington Street in response to reports of a crash involving a person.

Once there, officers found a 58-year-old man who was unconscious and suffering from a head injury. He was treated on scene and taken to a nearby Boston hospital.

The scene remains active and under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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