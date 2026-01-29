Patriots holding Super Bowl LX send-off rally at Gillette Stadium. Here’s what fans need to know

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans are expected to attend Sunday morning’s Super Bowl LX send-off rally at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro need to secure tickets ahead of time.

The rally is free of charge, and tickets were being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. As of Thursday afternoon, a post on Ticketmaster indicated the rally was already sold out.

The rally will feature a special musical performance by the Dropkick Murphys, a performance from the team’s cheerleaders, and include appearances by former players.

Patriots ownership, head coach Mike Vrabel, and team captains will address the crowd.

The stadium parking lots open at 8 a.m., gates open at 9 a.m., with the rally kicking off at 9:30 a.m.

The rally will run through 11:15 a.m. The Patriots will then depart Gillette Stadium on buses for T.F. Green Airport, where they’ll board a plane bound for the Super Bowl.

New England is playing the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8.

