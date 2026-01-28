New England Patriots to hold Super Bowl LX send-off rally

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — The New England Patriots will hold a send-off rally on Sunday, February 1 as they head to Santa Clara California to play the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The rally is set to take place on that Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. Gates will open at 9 a.m.

This is the second time the team will place the Seahawks in a Super Bowl, after beating the team 24 to 28 back in 2015.

The rally is set to feature a special performance by the Dropkick Murphys, a performance from the New England Patriots cheerleaders, and will include Patriots alumni.

According to a release, Bud Light is dropping hundreds of Super Bowl LX kegs at Gillette Stadium and giving fans, 21+, the chance to win beer money or two tickets to attend the game. The first 300 ticketed fans 21+ to check in at Bud Light’s on-site activation on the plaza will be entered to win these special prizes.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel and team captains will be there to address the crowd, and team buses will leave for T.F. Green Airport in Providence at 11:30 a.m.

The event is free of charge, but tickets will be required for attendance and will be offered at a first-come first-served basis. The ticket registration link will be live tomorrow on the team’s website.

The schedule is as follows:

8:00 AM – Lots Open

9:00 AM – Gates Open

9:30 AM – Entertainment Begins

10:00 AM – Dropkick Murphys performs

10:30 AM – Program begins

11:15 AM – Program ends

11:30 AM – Buses Depart

