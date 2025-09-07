Patriots fans make the most of soggy opening game tailgate

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots open the season against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The rain was falling all morning in Foxboro as fans started to park in the lots around the stadium.

The lots were drenched as people brought out their canopies, tents, and raincoats.

“I haven’t had an opener like this in a while,” one fan said. “We usually have pretty good weather. This is crazy rain buckets of rain.”

“It’s not as big as it usually is because of the weather, so we have to scale back a little bit,” John Bonacci said. “I wish the sun was out. I think everybody wishes the sun was out, but it is what it is. We have to deal with it and make the best of it.”

The grills were out and cooking up meats by 9:30 Sunday morning. A group of ladies from Connecticut unveiled their 2025 ‘Brady brisket’

“This is better than Christmas morning,” Michelle Cutrali said. “We’re going to the playoffs. I was going to say ten wins. I’m optimistic.”

Cutrali and many others Boston 25 spoke with say they’re excited for the first time in years. New Head Coach Mike Vrabel is a big reason why. Some fans are also eager to see the new players.

“Love the coaching. The coaching is fantastic,” Bonacci said.

Bonacci sees the team winning eight or nine games this season. Many others said the same thing. The fan base is hungry for a winner after back-to-back four-win seasons.

